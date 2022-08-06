Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.

Fisher led the Aggies to an 8-4 record in 2021, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the SEC West. Texas A&M bounced back, however, after Fisher landed the No. 1 recruitment class of 2022. The class totals 30 commits highlighted by eight five-star and 20 four-star prospects.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall.

On Monday, we did an overview of the Texas A&M program. Now, we will give early staff predictions for the Rebels and Aggies this season.

Ben King

Ole Miss got the best of Texas A&M in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last fall, and the Aggies will be out for revenge in 2022.

The Rebels are heading into one of the toughest home field advantages in college football at Kyle Field, and the reloaded Texas A&M defensive line will cause problems for the interior of the Ole Miss offensive line. Ole Miss left guard Nick Broeker will have his hands full. The Rebels keep it close in the first half, but will fall behind in the second half.

Texas A&M 35, Ole Miss 21

Brian Smith

After playing Auburn (Oct. 15) at home and traveling to LSU (Oct. 22), Ole Miss takes to the road once again to play Texas A&M in College Station. That’s one of the most daunting venues in college football.

More importantly, how beat up (or not) Ole Miss comes out of the prior two games will be a pivotal point for this matchup. The Rebels’ defense, in particular, may not be deep enough to take many injuries and win this one on the road.

The Aggies, meanwhile, will be playing their sixth consecutive game against a team with considerable NFL talent. The prior three games include at Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), and then at South Carolina (Oct. 22). At least the Aggies have a bye during the Oct. 15 weekend.

Even with the off week, Texas A&M might be worse off than Ole Miss heading into this late October contest. Playing three consecutive SEC road games is brutal. Now, onto the two primary matchups to watch.

Can Ole Miss consistently run the football against Texas A&M? If yes, the quarterback will be in far better shape utilizing play-action passing. Look for running back Zach Evans to be the most impactful against the Aggies.

He’s a nightmare matchup, and he’s returning to his home state of Texas for this contest. He will put up big numbers in his return trip to the Lone Star State.

Defensively, Cedric Johnson will be challenged by a massive offensive line, but he will also come up big for the Rebels. His pass rushing ability will create at least one turnover that Ole Miss takes advantage of.

In the end, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will escape College Station with a win.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson

Remember last year when Texas A&M had a young, inexperienced quarterback throw two interceptions on the road late? Déjà vu has a funny way of showing up at the worst moment.

Ole Miss keeps it close in the hostile environment that is Kyle Field.

Texas A&M 31, Ole Miss 27

John Macon Gillespie

Texas A&M won't win the SEC West, but the Aggies will be pretty solid. That paired with this being on the road for the Rebels with a young quarterback leads to my pick.

Texas A&M 31, Ole Miss 17

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.