It is less than three months away before the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals to kick off the 2026 season.

This is a big season for multiple reasons. The first reason would be that the Rebels want to prove to the country that last season's College Football Playoff appearance wasn't a fluke. The second reason is that new head coach Pete Golding wants to prove it wasn't all Lane Kiffin that led the Rebels to a historic season.

Golding knows the assignment, and he and his coaching staff have been working tirelessly for the future of this program, which goes beyond the 2026 season. The recruiting trail has been hot this summer in the SEC, and the Rebels would like to keep up with the rest of the talented conference.

Recently, Rivals got a chance to speak with Rebels' 2027 three-star linebacker David Parson, who committed to the program on Sunday. In the conversation, Parson revealed the coaching staff shared where he would fit into the defense when he arrives on campus.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They showed me exactly how I fit," Parson told Rivals.

The Douglasville, Georgia, native seems over the moon about his opportunity to be in Oxford next season.

After the addition of Parson, the Rebels are listed as the 24th best class in the country regarding the 2027 recruiting class. While Golding has yet to reel in a five-star in the 2027 class, the Rebels still have some major talent coming in next season.

The class is currently led by four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher.

A New Era

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Golding plans on making an early impression during his time on the sidelines with the Rebels, he will need to continue to win important recruiting battles.

In most places, having the 24th best recruiting class would be historic. For the Rebels, it means they are ninth-best in the SEC. This program is going to be under a microscope when they take the field this season. However, the talent is there for this team to once again be playing deep into the CFP.

On the bright side of things, Parson's words about how passionate the program feels towards him mean the culture is in a strong place. The building blocks Golding has in place is a great first step as he attempts to lead this program.

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