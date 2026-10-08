What Ole Miss Fans Can Expect From adidas Football Uniforms

Ole Miss made major waves in the college athletics landscape this week, announcing a seven-year partnership with adidas that will make the brand the Rebels' official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner beginning July 1, 2027. The agreement will run through June 2034.

The move marks the end of Ole Miss' 27-year partnership with Nike, giving adidas a difficult act to follow as the Rebels enter a new era of apparel and uniform design.

For Ole Miss fans, the change is about more than simply swapping one logo for another. The Rebels have developed one of the more recognizable visual identities in college sports, built around their iconic red and blue color scheme, script lettering and ever-evolving uniform combinations.

That puts adidas in an interesting position. The company has an opportunity to put its own stamp on Ole Miss, but it also has to understand what should not be changed.

Respecting What Makes Ole Miss Special

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Mississippi Rebels helmet is seen prior to the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The balance of innovation and traditions seems to be understood by both sides.

"Just as importantly, adidas understands and respects what makes Ole Miss special, including our iconic colors, marks and uniforms," Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. "We are excited to build on those traditions while creating new opportunities to grow our brand, elevate our student-athlete experience, increase our retail presence and position Ole Miss for long-term, sustained success."

Carter's message is clear: adidas is excited to usher a new era in Ole Miss apparel, but it will not abandon the identity that fans have become familiar with.

It has been made clear that both parties are in discussion for the future of the university's merchandising future ahead of the 2027 beginnings, helping Rebel fans lean towards excitement for the change rather than weariness for where it could have so easily gone wrong.

That will be particularly important when it comes to football.

Ole Miss has developed one of the most extensive uniform rotations in college football, with traditional looks sitting alongside alternate designs that have become popular with Rebel fans. Powder blue has become especially synonymous with the program, while the classic red and navy combinations remain staples.

Adidas will have room to introduce new ideas, but the company will not be starting with a blank canvas.

What Rebel Fans Can Expect

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Antonio Kite (8) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Ole Miss emerged as one of Nike's premier collegiate programs, its football uniforms have become an increasingly important part of the Rebels' national identity. The combination of traditional red and navy with the program's iconic powder blue has given Ole Miss one of the more recognizable looks in college football, while the team's continued success has put those uniforms in front of an even larger national audience.

Ole Miss has frequently worn a different uniform combination from week to week, with the powder blue helmet, jersey and various pant combinations becoming staples of the rotation. In 2024, the Rebels wore seven different combinations through their first seven games, continuing a recent tradition of giving fans something different to look forward to each Saturday.

That leaves adidas with a high bar to clear.

The German-based company will inherit a program that already has a strong uniform identity rather than one that needs to create one from scratch. Ole Miss has its traditional red, navy and white combinations, its gray pants and, perhaps most importantly, its powder blue collection.

The powder blue look has become particularly important to the Rebels. What was once an alternate has grown into one of the program's signature colors, appearing across helmets, jerseys and other apparel. Even as Ole Miss has experimented with different combinations, the powder blue has remained a constant part of the program's modern identity.

Adidas will have to figure out how to preserve that identity while giving Rebel fans a reason to be excited about something new.

Adidas has already shown a willingness to use its college partnerships to create uniforms that tell a story about the schools wearing them. In 2025, the company unveiled custom alternate uniforms for seven of its college partners, including Mississippi State, with each design built around elements of the school's traditions and culture. Mississippi State's alternate, for example, incorporated its maroon color and state pride into an all-black design.

Ole Miss has no shortage of history for adidas to draw from.

The Rebels could continue to build around the powder blue, revisit elements from some of the program's classic uniforms or introduce an alternate specifically designed around an important piece of Ole Miss history. The possibilities are there without requiring the Rebels to stray from what has made their uniforms popular in the first place.

That balance will be crucial.

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