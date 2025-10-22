What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Clash
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will travel to Norman in Week 9 with a matchup against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket.
After suffering the program's first loss of the season last weekend, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to bounce back after struggling down the stretch against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
The Rebels entered the fourth quarter with a 35-26 lead at Sanford Stadium, but a late surge from Kirby Smart's crew on a 17-0 run propelled the Bulldogs to give Ole Miss the program's first loss.
Now, it's about focusing on the task at hand with a tremendous opportunity awaiting in Week 9 against No. 13 Oklahoma.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said following the Georgia game. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
With game day inching closer for the Rebels, Vegas has adjusted the betting lines once again with Ole Miss set to enter the matchup as the underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +172
- Oklahoma: -210
Total
- Over 54.5 (-115)
- Under 54.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman. Vegas is favoring the home team by nearly a handful of points in this one.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Disciplined Foe in Week 9
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.