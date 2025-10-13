What They Said: Ole Miss Football Reacts to Week 7 Win, Georgia Bulldogs Clash Ahead
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 5 Ole Miss football picks up a gritty win over Washington State 24-21 on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels are now undefeated through six games for the first time since 2022.
Head Coach Lane Kiffin became the fastest coach in Ole Miss history to 50 wins, needing just 68 games.
Under Kiffin, the Rebels are now 22-2 in non-conference action, and an undefeated 19-0 in regular season action.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Kam Franklin, Cayden Lee and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"The number one goal of the program is to get to 1-0 every week." Kiffin said. "That's good because if this game went the wrong way at the end, we would really be feeling bad. I'm really not pleased with how we performed today, even after messing around early, missing a field goal, and not converting on 4th and goal.
"To come through all of that and go up two scores with seven minutes left and put ourselves in a bad situation by letting them score a touchdown and not finishing off the drive like we had previously, and putting our defense back out there. I'm just really disappointed in that part. So it's on me. Credit to them as well.
"They played great, took a lot of risks on defense, and came through on a lot of them with a lot of "blitz zero," and we finally made a play on it late with Cayden Lee on the first play of that four-minute period. But these guys played really hard and physically after a long road trip and a really early kick for them. Just not to our standard, so I hope nobody is pleased with that."
DEFENSE STAYED STRONG
Defensive End Kam Franklin came up big for the Rebels all game. Franklin sealed the Ole Miss victory by tackling a Washington State receiver on the final play of the game.
"I feel like Pete [Golding] and [Randall] Joyner put me in the best position to make plays," Franklin said. "Collectively, just a lack of detail, lack of attention to detail in all phases of the game. We came out with the win. It was gritty, but we came out with it."
Franklin, along with teammates TJ Dottery, Wydett Williams Jr. and Tahj Chambers, paced the Rebels defense with six tackles apiece. Six total Rebels recorded at least five tackles, including Franklin who recorded 1.5 sacks.
"Pretty much we came out 1-0, but we need to work on lack of attention to detail," Franklin said. "We came out slow on both sides, on all aspects of the game. So, we just got to come in on Monday with better focus and preparation."
FOURTH QUARTER SPARK
Wide Receiver Cayden Lee delivered in the fourth quarter with a statement 35-yard touchdown play to put the Rebels up 10 with under nine minutes in the game.
"It felt pretty good." Lee said. "I've been practicing my yards after the catch all offseason, so being able to be intentional with that, it felt really good."
The Rebels receiving corps continued its dominance with three Rebels over 50 yards. Cayden Lee, along with De'zhaun Stribling, both accounted for over 50 yards, in addition to Dae'Quan Wright's team-high 80 yards, including a touchdown.
"We didn't start the way we wanted to, and we were very up and down," Lee said. "It felt like there was really no consistency, so we just have to play better. I feel like we were prepared for the game. The coaches put us in a great position, but we just didn't click, and we just got better for next week."
CHAMBLISS FUELS THE OFFENSE
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss went 20-for-29 through the air and recorded three total touchdowns on the day. Chambliss has now accounted for 10 total touchdowns in his first four games for the Rebels.
"We were driving the whole game and moving the ball, but we just couldn't finish in the red zone." Chambliss said. "I didn't play as well as I should as a quarterback, and that's a lot on me moving the ball, executing on third downs, making the right choices, and making plays. We were prepared all week, especially with the bye-week, we were focused. We just didn't come out and play fast and execute."
The Rebels rushing game showed out Saturday afternoon. Although Chambliss had the only rushing touchdown of the game, star running back Kewan Lacy averaged 5.9 yards per carry for a total of 142 rushing yards for the day. Lacy surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season.
"It helps a lot as a quarterback having a running back that is as explosive as Kewan [Lacy]," Chambliss said.
"Getting tough yards and yards after contact is critical for our offense. Our o-line did a great job blocking up front and creating holes, but it definitely helps to have a great running back."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.