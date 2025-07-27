What They Said: SEC Head Coaches Discuss Visiting Locker Rooms When Ranking Best
SEC Media Days are in the rearview mirror with the final phases of the offseason inching closer heading into August.
Programs across the country are set to open Fall Camp in the coming weeks as the 2025 season nears with the Ole Miss Rebels preparing for a critical stretch.
Prior to Fall Camp, Lane Kiffin made his rounds at SEC Media Days to discuss the upcoming season, roster moves and more while poking fun with the media in attendance.
The head coaches across the Southeastern Conference were asked to rank opposing visiting locker rooms with the shot-callers across the South "trashing" the others.
What They Said: SEC Head Coaches Talk Visiting Locker Rooms
“First of all, that’s a challenging question because they’re all terrible,” Florida coach Billy Napier said.
“We take a lot of pride in a lot of things, but the visiting accommodations are often to be desired,” Vandervilt's Clark Lea said.
“A great story Mark Robinson tells is that when Coach Petrino was the head coach of Arkansas, they actually paid to make their visitors’ locker rooms worse,” Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz said. “The worst? Tennessee, not even close. Terrible.”
“I went to Auburn and I had my own little cabana,” Oklahoma's Brent Venables said. “It wasn’t a cabana, but I had my own little house. They need to get a TV in there.”
“I can’t say there’s a really good one,” Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin said.
“There should be a documentary done on SEC road locker rooms,” Smart said. “They’re decrepit, including ours.”
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (Miss.) on Aug. 30 with all eyes on the Rebels heading into the fall.
