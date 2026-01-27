Ole Miss Football Believes This Former Five-Star Wideout Can Elevate the Offense

Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason after a quick stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal following one season with the Orange.

Cook signed with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 wideout in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and LSU, among several others.

The 6-foot, 198-pounder amassed 273 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches across 18 games in two seasons with the Longhorns.

From there, Cook departed the program and joined Syracuse ahead of the 2025 season where he made 12 appearances and recorded 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, after stops with the Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange, Cook is back in the Southeastern Conference where Golding and Co. add a high-upside wideout to the room in Oxford.

But Cook could be a sneaky addition for Golding and Co. with the potential jumping off of the screen when watching the tape.

He's a deep threat wizard that can also catch the ball in space and turn it up field for explosive plays on offense - where he can compliment the other impressive additions in the receiver room.

Ole Miss also signed Cook's Syracuse teammate Darrell Gill Jr. - who checks in as the No. 6 rated wideout in the Transfer Portal - in what became a major signing for the Rebels.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

