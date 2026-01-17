Ole Miss Football Star Wide Receiver Cayden Lee Reveals Transfer Portal Decision

Ole Miss Rebels star wide receiver Cayden Lee will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in Oxford, according to multiple reports on Saturday morning.

Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Now, Lee will hit the Transfer Portal in search of a new home with multiple reports swirling that the Georgia Bulldogs could look to bring the Peach State native home.

Ole Miss has now lost multiple critical components to the program's College Football Playoff run with Lee, TJ Dottery, Da'Shawn Womack, and more hitting the Transfer Portal.

Golding and Co. have fought back in their pursuit of reloading the roster after landing over 20 commitments via the Transfer Portal - putting the Rebels with the No. 3 class in America.

The Transfer Portal Additions [21]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Now, all eyes are on the final touches the program can place on the 2026 roster with more targets emerging for the Ole Miss Rebels.

