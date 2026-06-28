Multiple Ole Miss Legends Will Play Critical Role on Pete Golding's New Staff

Coaching is a valuable opportunity in itself, but there’s something even more special about coaching at the same place that raised you.

The Ole Miss Rebels have welcomed three former players back to the coaching staff to give back to the team that helped shape their careers and establish their reputations.

By returning to Ole Miss, these coaches are demonstrating commitment to the program that built them. They understand the challenges and triumphs that come with being an athlete and walk on the same field as the athletes in front of them. Their contributions are sure to be one of a kind and give the Rebels room for true success.

Terrance Metcalf: Assistant Offensive Coach

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Hines Ward fighting for extra yards against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Back in March, the Rebels hired Ole Miss legend Terrance Metcalf to serve as the assistant offensive coordinator.

Metcalf was an interior offensive lineman for the Rebels from 1997 to 2001, where he earned All-SEC and All-America honors. He continued playing in the NFL for seven seasons after the Chicago Bears chose him in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft.

In 2025, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as the 10th Rebel to enter the group. Metcalf has an impressive blend of technique, size, and agility to become one of the strongest linemen in Ole Miss history. Most notably, he blocked for Eli Manning during his record-setting career.

With inductions into the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2021, and honored as an SEC Legend, Metcalf has been in the state coaching since removing his cleats the last time and is ready to offer the Rebels all of his knowledge.

Marcus Woodson: Co-Defensive Coordinator

Auburn defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson watches warm ups before the Arkansas game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. | Julie Bennett/Montgomery Advertiser

Marcus Woodson, a Mississippi Native is another recent addition under head coach Pete Golding. He left the Arkansas Razorbacks to take the same position for the Rebels.

Woodson also played for Ole Miss as a safety, starting for two seasons before his career took a turn due to an injury during his senior season. During his career from 2000 to 2002, the Rebels played in the Cotton Bowl, the Music City Bowl, and two Independence Bowl appearances.

He, too, earned All-SEC honors and was one of the leaders of Rebel defense in the early 2000s.

Before heading back to Oxford, he built his name as a coach with impressive programs at Florida State and Arkansas.

Michael Spurlock: Offensive Assistant Wide Receiver Coach

Chicago Bears wide receiver Micheal Spurlock during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Another early-2000s player, Michael Spurlock, played quarterback and running back at the University of Mississippi from 2001 to 2005. He finished his career with more than 2,000 receiving yards and was one of the SEC’s most explosive playmakers.

He went on to play in the NFL for eight seasons, signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2006. In his eight years in the league, he made seven different stops, consistently changing his uniform.

He made history for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first player in franchise history to have a kickoff return for a touchdown. Afterward, he became the only player in Chargers history to return both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown in the same season.

In 2016, Spurlock returned to the NFL for one season to coach special teams and defensive backs with the Dallas Cowboys. He returned to collegiate coaching in 2017. Spurlock served last season as the running backs coach at Southern Mississippi and as a receivers coach at WKU.

Mississippi Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels continue their legacy with coaches Lanier Goethie and Jonathan Hess, both of whom serve on the defense staff.

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a great season under Golding, who took the opportunity to bring Mississippi’s favorite athletes back where they belong.

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