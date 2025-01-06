Where Does Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Rank Among NFL Draft QBs?
The Ole Miss Rebels are losing a legendary quarterback this offseason as Jaxson Dart makes his way to the NFL, but just how high could Dart climb up the draft boards this spring?
According to ESPN's Mel Kiper, he's already among the best players at his position in the draft.
Kiper placed Dart at No. 3 in his rankings of NFL Draft quarterbacks, the highest mark of any signal caller in the SEC.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders comes in at No. 1 followed by Miami's Cam Ward. It's then that Dart begins a list of four straight SEC quarterbacks as he is followed by Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers.
Rounding out the top 10 are Ohio State's Will Howard, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Indiana's Kurtis Rourke and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard.
Dart certainly helped his draft stock last week when he put on an absolute clinic in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, surgically operating Ole Miss' offense against a stout Duke Blue Devils defense. Dart's final stat line for the game included going 27-of-35 through the air for 404 yards and four touchdowns as he broke more Rebels records in the process.
He set new season passing and total offense records that were previously held by Chad Kelly from the 2015 season while also surpassing the 12,000-yard total offense mark for his career, making him just the fourth player in SEC history to do so.
Dart also broke his own highs in bowl game passing yardage (2023 Peach Bowl, 379 yards) and total offense (2022 Texas Bowl, 427 yards), both of which were program records.
It's uncertain where Dart will land in this year's draft (NFL Mock Draft Database has him going in the third round), but he has one more opportunity to showcase his skills when he participates in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.