Where Does Ole Miss Land in AP Poll Following Egg Bowl Win?
Ole Miss might have an outside chance of making of the College Football Playoff, but the AP Poll isn't buying it.
The Rebels remained idle at No. 15 in the Week 15 edition of the poll following their 26-14 Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State Friday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Meanwhile, South Carolina moved up to No. 13 following its 17-14 road victory over then-No. 12 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl.
The Rebels hold the head-to-head win over the Gamecocks, but South Carolina's two other losses were against ranked teams. South Carolina lost by three points -- the same as Ole Miss -- against LSU in Week 3, though that game occurred at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks also fell short in Week 7 against Alabama in a 27-25 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss, however, lost two games to unranked opponents by a combined 10 points. South Carolina lost two games by a combined five points.
Regardless of the Rebels' postseason status, a win over the in-state rival Bulldogs for the fourth time in five years was a positive last week. Jaxson Dart threw for 143 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries.
Dart also became Ole Miss' all-time leading passer in the win, surpassing Rebels legend Eli Manning.
"Emotions were running high all week for me, honestly," Dart said. "Just taking time to reflect on my career here ... obviously I don't know what's going to happen postseason and whatnot. There's a lot of things to be grateful for. And be thankful for. I give all the credit to my coaches. My teammates."
The win marked Dart's 27th victory in Rebels' uniform, marking the most in program history for a starting quarterback. He also helped the Rebels secure their first 11-win season in program history after beating Penn State in the Peach Bowl last January.
After the game, Dart shared a long embrace with coach Lane Kiffin, soaking in his final drive at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. He won't return next season after starting three years at Ole Miss while using up one year of eligibility at USC in 2021.
"Honestly, I'm still trying to take in everything that has happened so far," Dart said. "The biggest word I could use is gratitude."
The Rebels await the outcomes of conference championship weekend to figure out where they'll play to close out the 2024 campaign.