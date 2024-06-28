Where Does Ole Miss Land in EA Sports' Power Rankings for CFB 25 Video Game?
EA Sports continued its power rankings release for College Football 25 on Friday, concluding the week with overall team power rankings.
The Ole Miss Rebels were given the 13th best offense in the game with an 87 overall rating, and while their defense missed the Top 25 cut, the team as a whole came in at No. 15 with an overall rating of 88. There are seven teams tied for this rating, going all the way up to Penn State who holds the No. 9 slot on the list.
You can view a list of the Top 15 teams from EA Sports below.
1. Georgia - 95 OVR
2. Ohio State - 93 OVR
3. Oregon - 93 OVR
4. Alabama - 92 OVR
5. Texas - 92 OVR
6. Clemson - 90 OVR
7. Notre Dame - 90 OVR
8. LSU - 90 OVR
9. Penn State - 88 OVR
10. Utah - 88 OVR
11. Michigan - 88 OVR
12. Florida State - 88 OVR
13. Miami - 88 OVR
14. Texas A&M - 88 OVR
15. Ole Miss - 88 OVR
The team who comes right after Ole Miss with a rating of 87? The Colorado Buffaloes who finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 4-8 and 1-8 in the Pac-12.
Previous college football games from EA Sports give a "poll" ranking to teams upon their release as well, one that is reflected in polls such as the AP Top 25 in dynasty mode. It is unclear whether or not Ole Miss' spot at No. 15 on this list will also be their spot in the polls or if the Rebels will be included in the Top 10 where most offseason projections place them.
According to EA, "The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings," including input from Pro Football Focus. It also stated that these ratings are subject to change in future updates.
So, what do you think? Was Ole Miss undersold in its ratings for EA Sports College Football 25? The game is set to be released on July 19, and the Rebels will open their actual season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.