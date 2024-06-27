EA Sports Reveals Offense Rankings For CFB 25, Ole Miss Underrated?
EA Sports released its Top 25 offensive overall ratings for the upcoming College Football 25 video game on Thursday, and the Ole Miss Rebels made the list...but was their rating too low?
Ole Miss came in at No. 13 on the list, tied with seven different teams with a rating of 87 overall. You can view EA's release of the ratings here as well as the Top 25 list below.
Ole Miss ranked 16th in total offense among FBS schools a season ago, but that also includes non-power conference teams such as Memphis, SMU, Liberty and Texas State. Among SEC teams, the Rebels were third in total offense in 2023 behind only Georgia and LSU.
Perhaps the Rebels would not earn a top five spot in the ratings for the game, but placing Ole Miss behind Clemson (No. 52 in FBS total offense) and Colorado (No. 60) seems to be a head-scratching decision.
Still, a rating of 87 is not a bad one, considering that the highest-rated offenses in the game come in with a mark of 94. Perhaps EA is a little more strict on its team ratings than it was in years past, but regardless, the talent that Ole Miss returns this season along with additions in the transfer portal make this mark a questionable one.
The Rebels return key contributors like quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn and running back Ulysses Bentley IV. They also added some pieces in the portal this offseason in wideout Juice Wells and running backs Henry Parrish and Rashad Amos.
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19, and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.