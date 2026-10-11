Ole Miss Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Vanderbilt

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-17.

The Rebels as a whole looked far more impressive than in the team's previous game against the No. 16 Florida Gators.

Let's take a look at which players and position groups for the Rebels raised or hurt their stock following the win over Vanderbilt.

Helped: Ole Miss' Defense

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the Florida game in which the defense allowed Florida to score 52 points and rush for more than 300 yards, the Rebels' defense needed a bounce-back game.

Safe to say, the Rebels had the performance they needed, allowing just 17 points in the game and slightly more than 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on 37 carries by Vanderbilt.

The two touchdowns scored by the Commodores were a passing touchdown by quarterback Jared Curtis and a rushing touchdown from Jamezell Lassiter in the final minutes.

Curtis also threw two interceptions on the day, with cornerback Antonio Kite and safety Nick Cull catching them.

The Rebels' defense played to their level of talent for the first time this season against a Power Four opponent.

Hurt: Kewan Lacy

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy had an ok game, especially considering he was questionable for today's game following a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the game against Florida, it wasn't a return to the extremely high-end level of play he showed last season.

In all fairness, Lacy didn't need to be the star of the show today. The Rebels went up early and stayed ahead, only asking Lacy to run the ball seven times for 39 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Even in the run game, the Rebels didn't need to rely on Lacy. The Rebels' backup running backs Makhi Frazier and Shekai Mills-Knight combined for 115 rushing yards and a touchdown in their combined 17 carries.

Although Lacy didn't quite look all the way back, taking hits and scoring a touchdown will go a long way towards getting him back to 100% ahead of next week's game against No. 14 Missouri.

Helped: Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was once again extremely efficient in today's victory over Vanderbilt.

Chambliss was 20 of 30 passes for three passing touchdowns and an interception that bounced off the hands of wide receiver Horatio Fields. Chambliss also scored a rushing touchdown.

More games like today's will keep Chambliss at the forefront of the Heisman conversation.

Chambliss is going to have to continue looking like one of the premier players in college football if the Rebels want to replicate performances like today's against higher-ranked teams, such as the No. 14 Missouri Tigers and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, who are the Rebels' opponents the next two weeks.

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