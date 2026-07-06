Can Ole Miss Actually Win the SEC? Setting Realistic Expectations

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a season that saw the program go 11-1 during the regular season, win a pair of College Football Playoff games, and have a quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss blossom into one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

While Ole Miss is ushering in the first full season with Pete Golding, there are still lofty goals in Oxford. They hope to repeat last year's success and prove that last season wasn't a fluke.

They'll begin the year taking on Louisville at Nissan Stadium before returning home to face Charlotte. Then, the grueling SEC schedule begins, and it was not kind to the Rebels this year.

Can Ole Miss Win the SEC?

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret how competitive the SEC is year after year. Last season, Georgia took the conference title after defeating Alabama 28-7. The conference had the most teams in the CFP (5), and the SEC is gearing up for another extremely competitive season.

In 2025, Ole Miss was one of four teams with one conference loss, but missed out on playing in the SEC championship game. Including the CFP, the Rebels ended up with the most wins in the conference. However, it could be tough to squeeze into the SEC title game this year.

Ultimately, there shouldn't be an overwhelming favorite in the SEC this season. Programs like Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are expected to be at the top, and each game is incredibly important. With that being said, Rebels fans should set low expectations to win the SEC.

Ole Miss Could Still Have a Great Year Without an SEC Title

Ole Miss is going to have a gauntlet of a schedule. Some key home games include LSU and Georgia, while they also have to travel to Austin and Norman to take on the Longhorns and Sooners. The Rebels can likely afford one loss to have a chance at the SEC championship game.

However, even if Ole Miss fails to make the title game, that doesn't mean the season is a failure. They should know from last season that a CFP run is still possible. If the Rebels finish with a maximum of two losses against quality opponents, they should feel good about being back in the 12-team field.

An SEC title would be great for the program. But there are far bigger goals to achieve than that. The Rebels have their eyes set on another successful year with Chambliss at the helm, and they have the roster to make another run to the CFP.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.