Who Are Some Key Under-The-Radar Transfer Players Joining Ole Miss Football?
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a stellar offseason and have officially added to their No. 2-ranked transfer portal class with some big time names such as Princewill Umanmielen, Harrison Wallace III, Caleb Odom, De'Zhaun Stribling and others.
While these guys will obviously carry a large workload next year, there are a couple key transfers lying beneath the surface behind these big stars. Let's take a look at some of these names below.
Lucas Carneiro -- Kicker
One of the biggest pieces who has been overlooked so far is Lucas Carneiro, a kicker from Western Kentucky. Field goals were costly for the Rebels this season, including a missed kick in the waning seconds of Ole Miss' first loss of the season to Kentucky.
Carneiro had a stellar season in 2024, only missing one field goal attempt and going a perfect 41-for-41 on extra points. In that span, he was perfect from 40-plus yards, including going 6-for-6 from over 50 yards with a long of 54.
In short, Carneiro may not gain as much attention as some of the "skill player" transfers, but his addition should be key in 2025.
Sage Ryan -- Safety
Moving to the defense, Ole Miss has now gained former rival Sage Ryan from LSU. The Rebels' new safety totaled 42 tackles (23 solo), two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, an interception and three forced fumbles for the Tigers last year, really providing a spark.
Ole Miss is losing a good bit of talent from its secondary this offseason, and Ryan should be able to make a big difference in the back end of the defense. The Rebels are also losing pieces like Jadon Canady to the transfer portal, and having someone with SEC experience patrolling the top of the defense can only help coach Pete Golding's unit in 2025.
Time will tell if Ryan can be a difference maker in Oxford, but he seems to have the stats to back up that assumption from previously in his college career.
Trace Bruckler -- Tight End
Finally on the offensive side, Ole Miss added some weapons, but tight end Trace Bruckler could be a Swiss Army Knife in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense.
Bruckler has spent his career with the New Mexico Lobos so far. In that time, he has transitioned from wide receiver to tight end, and in doing so has recorded 46 catches, 421 yards and five touchdowns in college.
While he is a little undersized for a tight end at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, this could also be a benefit for Ole Miss as he could be seen in a glut of offensive packages this season at multiple positions, causing some extreme matchup advantages.
While the season is far from starting, the hype around this squad is already starting to grow as these transfers and some star returners such as Suntarine Perkins, Cayden Lee and Austin Simmons prepare for a fresh chance at a College Football Playoff run. The Rebels open their season at home on Aug. 30 against Georgia State.