Who is Standing Out Along the Ole Miss Offensive Line in Fall Camp?
The Ole Miss Rebels look deeper than previous years on the offensive line, but only five guys can be on the field at a given time. This is a good problem to have, but the challenge is finding the players who best fit together on the field.
During the beginning of fall camp, the Rebels run a best-of-best set, which gives us a look into the rotation that head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are using to try and find the best five. If these guys can handle Ole Miss' revamped defensive line that looks like an elite unit, they should be prepared come the SEC slate.
Let's take a look at some players who have been standing out in practice and some guys who could come into form and shape out this starting offensive line.
Scott is the talk of camp so far as the transfer portal addition from Southern Miss has turned heads, and his versatility is why he might be the biggest line addition that flew under the radar.
For now, it looks like Scott has taken the center spot, a surprising turn of events after Caleb Warren has been the guy for the past two years. Scott also looks good at guard which is a huge plus for depth purposes.
Throughout Week 3 of camp, Scott has been playing center in both best-on-best periods. I think this is definitely a sign that he is the best option the Rebels have at center.
Nate Kalepo
Kalepo has played left guard throughout Week 3 of camp and looks like a different breed. He looks like a tackle with his 6-foot-6, 335-pound frame, but his size truly does match up better with some of the bigger-bodied defensive linemen in the SEC.
Kalepo is a proven player and has the playoff experience this team was searching for up front. He looks to be the guy at left guard so far in camp.
Micah Pettus
Pettus has been the guy at right tackle for Ole Miss since his redshirt freshman season in 2022, and his experience as the anchor at right tackle is why he looks to be an option to start at either of the tackle spots this season.
There seems to be a rotating door at left tackle with Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams taking snaps covering Jaxson Dart's blind side during Week 3 of camp. I could see Pettus getting some work on the left side, but he might be more comfortable at that right tackle spot entering 2024.
Julius Buelow
Buelow has taken the snaps at right guard the past two viewing periods, and it appears the two former Washington Huskies could be the starters at both guard spots. Buelow is also a big-body fit to take on those big defensive tackles, and he's athletic enough to pick up blitzing linebackers.
Buwlow has the experience, and from the looks of it, that is what this offensive front needs to win battles in the trenches.
Preston Cushman
Cushman has worked some at right tackle and will be a very important depth piece for this unit, unless he takes somebody's spot up front.
Diego Pounds
Pounds has been in a black jersey throughout fall camp, but he looks solid on that left side as the competition continues. He looked like a shoe-in starter, but the Rebels look to have a healthy competition brewing for that left tackle position.
The offensive line is one of the most important parts of this team, and with all the veteran depth the Rebels have, they should be able to handle an injury in this unit.