Who To Watch: Ole Miss Football Bye Week Viewing Guide
The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye this week, but there are multiple SEC matchups to keep your eye on throughout the course of Saturday.
Some of these games feature teams that the Rebels have yet to play, but others will simply impact the conference and bowl race within the Southeastern Conference. Let's dive in below.
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ABC
The Vols and Tide meet again for another rendition of The Third Saturday in October. The last time these two met in Neyland Stadium, the goal post was chucked in the Tennessee River. Both of these teams have SEC losses, so one of these programs is going to be in the same boat as the Rebels with two slip ups at the end of the weekend.
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
Channel: SEC Network
Could this be a letdown spot for the Aggies after dismantling Mizzou last week in Kyle Field? A&M has struggled in Davis Wade Stadium, but the Ags look slightly different this year. It could be a fun one if the Bulldogs can put a ton of points on the board.
No. 6 LSU at Arkansas
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Do the Hogs have some magic left in store for a Golden Boot upset? If they do, it would sure flip the SEC upside down for the second time in three weeks.
Can the Arkansas defense make some plays and give the Arkansas offense some short field opportunities?
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas
Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
Channel: ABC
Another top-five game for the Dawgs and an opportunity for the Longhorns to put the SEC in a hammerlock in Year 1. It will be an interesting dynamic, if Texas can take care of business. A Bulldog loss could set up a playoff elimination game in Oxford, if the Rebels can get by Oklahoma and a date with the Hogs in Fayetteville.
