Why Florida is the Biggest Trap Game on Ole Miss’ Schedule 

The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping their season next year is full of revenge and continuing to stay on top of the SEC.

Their fall is full of games that feature a lot of dramatic storylines. Whether it’s facing an old coach, or facing a former starting quarterback, or playing a team whose season they ended last year.

The Rebels can lean into all of that, but they must beware of a sneaky Florida Gators team.

LSU Emotion Factor

There are two key factors that make the Florida game a trap game for Ole Miss. The first factor is that they play LSU at home the week prior.

That game will carry a lot of emotions for the Rebels. They are going against their old coach, Lane Kiffin. Who, less than a year ago, decided to leave Ole Miss in the midst of their playoff run to go take an opportunity to coach for the LSU Tigers.

He also took with him linebacker T.J. Dottery, wide receiver Winston Watkins, and defensive end Princewell Umanmielen.

The Rebels' faithful want to win this game more than ever, and the media recognizes that fact. College Gameday will be at the Grove for the first time since 2021, and it was just announced that it will be on primetime. Saturday night at 7:30 on ABC.

Chris Fowler and Katy Perry and Lee Corso of ESPN College Gameday prior to the Mississippi Rebels game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

There is a lot of attention on this game, but the Rebels cannot let it affect how they prepare for Florida. If the Rebels lose against LSU, their emotions could be down. If the Rebels carry those emotions into the Swamp to play the Gators a week later, Florida will take advantage of a discouraged Ole Miss squad and upset them.

If the Rebels come out of the LSU game with a win, they could be riding too high and not prepare as much as they think they have to, and be surprised by what could be a really solid Florida team.

No matter what happens in the LSU game, they cannot let it affect any other part of the season for them. Win or loss they need to stay even keel and prepare diligently for a battle in the Swamp.

This Florida team is a mystery.

One of the scariest things for an opponent to go against is a team in an identity crisis. This Florida team just cleaned house by bringing in a new coaching staff and adding a lot of new skill positions.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks during the press conference | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is a new team.

They have no clue what their culture is or what their brand of football is. Those things need time to develop. This is a huge factor in the early part of the season because this Gator team is just going to be trying things and seeing if they work.

The Gators are bringing in a new defense and offense for their players. It’s possible that by week four, they won’t have it all down. Chaos could be Florida's best friend against the Rebels.

How does Ole Miss prepare for that?

Luckily, they have seen Florida Head coach Jon Sumrall’s defense before, but it’s never had this level of talent. Their offense is being led by Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo. He hasn’t played with a lot of the guys on the Florida offense.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo passes during the second half of the Orange and Blue game | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He will still be figuring out who he can trust when the Rebels come into down which could lead to him spreading the ball around to many different receivers.

They also have running back Jadan Baugh in the backfield, who rushed for 1000 yards last season. He is a great running back and could be used a lot because they know they can rely on him.

The Rebels are in for an emotional rollercoaster and cannot overlook their trip to Gainesville, or they could easily be upset by a Florida team that won’t know its own talent.

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