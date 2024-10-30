'Having Fun!' Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues is Embracing Two-Way Player Role With Rebels
If the Ole Miss Rebels face a short-yardage situation near the goal line, who are they going to call on to tote the football?
Jaxson Dart? Maybe. Henry Parrish? Also possible. But the most likely answer is none other than defensive tackle JJ Pegues.
Pegues has nine rushing attempts for a total of 25 yards this season, and five of those rushes have resulted in touchdowns. His 6-foot-2, 325-pound frame also found pay dirt last week from a yard out against Oklahoma, and he recapped the play during a press conference on Tuesday.
"I wish I could have gone in there smoother, but I just ran into a tackle," Pegues said. "I was like 'I've got to score. At least get positive yards.' I know [head coach Lane] Kiffin says not to reach the ball out, but I had to reach the ball out for the touchdown, I ain't going to lie.
"That's something I used to do in high school. If you just put on the tape, you'll see it."
Pegues stated that he has received praise from other defensive linemen around the country for his efforts on offense, and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (who the Rebels will face this weekend) has also made note of his running ability.
Lane Kiffin has made use of Pegues' legs this season, but being used on offense in college stretches back to his time with the Auburn Tigers under then-head coach Gus Malzahn.
"It's a blessing. It means a lot, just seeing the hard work I put in," Pegues said. "I'm just glad it doesn't go unnoticed because I put my head down each day and try to play for the player beside me. I'm really hyped that Kiffin gave me the opportunity to do this, and I appreciate Malzahn for giving me the opportunity to do it as well. The goal is to get at least eight or nine [touchdowns], so we'll see."
It was then that Pegues was made aware that the all-time record for touchdowns from a defensive player in a single season is eight, so he had to adjust his goal while at the podium.
"We've got to get 10 then," Pegues said. "It'd mean a lot, being able to break that record. Whenever they call my number, I just try to go out and execute what I've got."
Shifting back the focus to Pegues' actual position on the depth chart, he and his defensive line unit wreaked havoc on Oklahoma's passing game last week. Pegues himself was responsible for two sacks on Saturday, part of a 10-sack performance from the Rebels' front seven.
"We just give that all to our coach, Coach [Randall] Joyner," Pegues said. "We had a really good game plan, and I feel like we executed our rush plans pretty well.
"It's fun to see everybody eat, especially with the d-line we have. Seeing them be able to eat, it makes the recruiting process easier because we're just having fun."
Pegues and the Rebels hope to "eat" again this week as they will be tasked with containing a mobile quarterback in Arkansas' Taylen Green. Ole Miss needs a win on Saturday to keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, but Pegues says that his team is prepared for the hostile road environment.
"They're always electric. A big rivalry," Pegues said of the Razorback home crowds. "It's always hard to play Arkansas. We feel like we're up for the challenge, and we've got something to prove each and every week. I think we're ready for it and ready to get there."
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Razorbacks is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.