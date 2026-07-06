Every year, the conversation surrounding the Southeastern Conference begins with the same familiar names.

Alabama. Georgia. LSU.

Since joining the conference, Texas or Oklahoma have entered the discussion as well, both sides consistently racking up titles.

Yet one program that consistently remains in the shadows is Ole Miss.

As talent has increased over the last decade, the Rebels are gradually making a name for themselves. Still, they often find themselves as the conference’s underdog, usually alongside Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and in-state rival Mississippi State.

Why Ole Miss Might Be the SEC’s Most Underrated Team

Since 2016, the SEC Football Champions have been Alabama or Georgia, with LSU grabbing a title in 2019.

The pattern is not limited to football; in men’s basketball, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Alabama hold the titles.

In the past two years across all SEC Athletics, Ole Miss has only one championship across all SEC sports: this year’s men’s golf team, serving as the first title for the team since 1984.

The SEC logo in the hallway at the Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at the annual SEC spring meetings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite their accomplishments, Ole Miss is often left out of the conversation. Typically finding themselves as the last team mentioned and commonly seen as the miracle team of the 2025-26 football season.

While discussions usually surround the top four teams, national media coverage has been minimal, regardless of the Rebels' success.

The lack of attention is not a direct reflection of a lack of success; rather, it is challenging for the Rebels to shift into the spotlight when high-profile contenders dominate the narrative.

The Rebels Are Better Than People Think

With a strong coaching staff previously led by Lane Kiffin and now led by Pete Golding, Ole Miss has developed into one of the more effective coaching staffs in the SEC.

Their recruitment efforts are paying off, as they have a consistently solid roster with returning starters, key transfers and improved depth. This allows the Rebels to compete effectively within and outside of the conference.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tyler Banks runs out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under the current coaching staff, the team has adopted a more aggressive approach, pushing their boundaries rather than just relying on the offense to carry the weight.

If Ole Miss continues to win games, the football team will likely rise as a significant contender in the SEC.

All in all, the question remains: does it matter how Ole Miss Athletics perform? Or will they always be overshadowed by the strong and more famous big brother?

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