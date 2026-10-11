Winners and Losers for Ole Miss Rebels After Vanderbilt Blowout

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels beat the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 52-17 blowout victory in Nashville on Saturday.

The Rebels were very impressive in the victory, but they weren't perfect.

Let's take a look at winners and losers for Ole Miss following the win.

Winner: Deuce Alexander, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander celebrates after a touchdown during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander was the best pass catcher for the Rebels once again against Vanderbilt.

Alexander had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Commodores. That performance helped widen his gap as the Rebels' most productive receiver.

Following Week 6, Alexander has 32 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, he is Ole Miss' leader in all categories.

The closest players to him in terms of receiving stats are wide receiver Traylon Ray and tight end Caleb Odom, who both have 17 catches for 231 and 230 receiving yards, respectively. They both are also in a six-way tie for second in receiving touchdowns with one.

Alexander is gaining attention for the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, not every wide receiver for the Rebels had as impressive of a game as Alexander.

Loser: Horatio Fields, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was difficult to find "losers" from the Vanderbilt game, considering it was a blowout, but wide receiver Horatio Fields had a quiet day, aside from being responsible for the offense's only turnover.

With just over six minutes left in the third quarter, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss attempted a pass to Fields, which bounced off his hands and into the hands of Vanderbilt defender CJ Heard. Aside from that play, Fields only had two catches for 19 yards.

In a game where Trinidad Chambliss was very efficient, with four total touchdowns, three of them passing, the interception stands out like a sore thumb.

Winner: Jamarious Brown, DT

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Chambliss' passing touchdowns went to Ole Miss' 6-foot-2 315-pound defensive tackle Jamarious Brown.

Brown's touchdown was symbolic of a recovery day for an Ole Miss defense that desperately needed one following a 52-28 loss to Florida.

Brown's defensive stats will only show two tackles and half a tackle for loss, but overall, the Rebels defense allowed less than three yards per carry against Vanderbilt, much improved from Florida, who ran for more than 300 yards against them.

The victory provided a moral boost for the Rebels, and no image from the game shows that more than Jamarious Brown hitting the "sexy dexy" celebration in the end zone.

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