How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Falls 2-0 in Game 1 Against Oklahoma Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – Rebel pitching allowed just three hits and seven total baserunners, but it was not enough as No. 23 Ole Miss was shut out by No. 21 Oklahoma to open the series in Norman.
Hunter Elliott spun a gem, finishing two outs short of his career high. He allowed just three hits and gave up only two runs over 6.2 innings while striking out seven. It was his longest outing of the season.
Will McCausland worked the final 1.1 innings, striking out all three batters he faced after the eighth inning ended on a caught stealing.
The Rebels had just two hits on the night as Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon worked a gem of his own. He allowed just one hit and struck out eight over seven innings of work.
Luke Hill and Austin Fawley had the only two hits of the night. Hill extended his on base streak to 30 games and his hitting streak to seven.
Friday night was the definition of a pitcher's duel as Elliott and Witherspoon allowed just six baserunners through the first four innings.
Elliott issued back-to-back walks to open the fifth inning and both runners would come around to score on a bunt single, fielder's choice, and single to right field.
He went on to retire the next seven batters he faced before issuing a walk with two outs in the seventh.
McCausland struck out the side in the eighth to give the Rebels a chance, but they could not scratch across a run.
