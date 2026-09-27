The Ole Miss Rebels got a reality check in the Swamp on Saturday. They fell 52-28 to the Florida Gators and trailed from start to finish.

Florida set the tone on its first drive, marching 65 yards on eight plays, resulting in a Jadan Baugh four-yard touchdown run. The Rebels' offense found a rhythm in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

As Ole Miss heads into a bye week, one component left fans frustrated.

One Shocking Defensive Stat

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels safety Edwin Joseph. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Chase Parham of 247Sports, Florida quarterback Aaron Philo completed only eight passes beyond the line of scrimmage. He went 16-of-23 for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Pete Golding's defense got embarrassed on Saturday. Florida begged the Rebels to stop the run, but they never did. Jadan Baugh finished with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Duke Clark averaged 10.6 yards per carry and had 126 yards.

Ole Miss surrendered six rushing touchdowns. The Gators held the ball for 36 minutes, limiting the Rebels' offensive possessions. It doesn't matter how well Trinidad Chambliss plays. If the defense gets gashed like Saturday, Ole Miss doesn't stand a chance.

A Recurring Issue

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III stiff arms Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jordan Renaud. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's performance was not a one-time occurrence. The Rebels' defense has been outmatched against ranked opponents. Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz picked apart the Ole Miss secondary in Week 1. Sam Leavitt and LSU moved the ball much more easily in the second half last week.

The defense should be a strength. They have talent (Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins, Keaton Thomas) on that side of the ball, but the execution isn't there. They've been beaten through the air and on the ground this year. Golding doesn't want his team to forget Saturday.

"I don't want them to get this taste out of their mouth. That's what I told them. Like, you know...I never got the taste out of my mouth from Miami walking off the field. Part of the problem sometimes is we move on too fast," Golding said. "And so when I said, 'The sun's going to come up tomorrow, and it's a new day, but it's a new day to go get better at what we don't do well..."

No one has had a tougher September schedule than Ole Miss. They've played three top-25 teams and are 2-1. If you're a Rebels fan, you'll take that. However, there is a clear disconnect between scheme and execution. Ole Miss has to close that gap before a tough SEC schedule lies ahead.

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