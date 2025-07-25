Double-Digit Ole Miss Rebels Softball Players Earn Scholar Athlete Honors
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss softball program has been recognized for their academic achievements, as several members of the 2025 team have been named NFCA Scholar Athletes.
17 members of the 2025 roster have been named to the list after recording grade-point averages over 3.5 for the academic year. Aliyah Binford, Lexie Brady, Rachel Connors, Alison Cooper, Angelina DeLeon, Addison Duke, Star Ferguson, Miali Guachino, Abby Herndon, Graycen Jordan, Ashton Lansdell, Persy Llamas, Mackenzie Pickens, Jaden Pone, Ryan Starr, Taylor Strain and Grace Thompson were all honored for their academic achievements.
The Rebels have shined academically under head coach Jamie Trachsel. Notably, Brady was named a CSC First Team Academic All-American in June, becoming just the fourth Rebel to ever do so.
As a unit, the Rebels recorded a 3.596 team GPA for the academic year.
