How It Happened: Ole Miss Softball Drops College World Series Clash to Texas Tech
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Despite a brilliant performance in the circle from Aliyah Binford, the No. 17 Ole Miss softball program dropped the opening game of the Women's College World Series to No. 12 Texas Tech, 1-0, on Thursday night at Devon Park.
In the first game between two Women's College World Series debutants since 2001, the Rebels (42-20, 11-13 SEC) and Red Raiders (51-12, 20-4 Big 12) pitchers delivered, with the two teams combining for just six hits.
Both starting pitchers came out of the gate hot, as Binford matched former national player of the year NiJaree Canady.
Binford and Canady each delivered hitless frames through the first three, before Texas Tech finally got the game's first hit in the fourth.
Ultimately the Red Raiders scored first, as a double and a resulting error allowed the run to come home.
Binford remained calm, navigating an overturned out on an obstruction call to generate a bases loaded double play and keep the game at 1-0.
Angelina DeLeon gave the offense some life with a single up the middle and Taylor Malvin added her own to put the go-ahead run on first base.
However, Canady avoided further trouble and maintained Texas Tech's advantage.
Needing a response, the Rebels were unable to crack the code of Canady in the seventh inning, despite another scoreless frame from Binford in the inning prior.
The Rebels will be back in action on Friday, facing either No. 9 seed UCLA or No. 16 seed Oregon at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.
