Ole Miss Football Emerging as Legit Contender for Prized Georgia Bulldogs Target

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle DJ Dotson has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the coaching staff turning up the heat for the Magnolia State prospect.

Dotson checks in as a Top-50 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment this offseason amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Oregon State Beavers, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are beginning to emerge with Golding and Co. making an impression on the hometown prospect.

Dotson has now locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 5 in what is quickly shaping up to be the biggest recruiting stretch of the offseason for the Ole Miss program.

Along with a multi-day stay on the docket with the Rebels, Dotson has official visits set with the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Mississippi native will be in Athens with Kirby Smart's crew during the weekend of May 29-31 along with a trip set with Georgia Tech on June 12.

Dotson has blossomed into one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with a trio of official visits now locked in with Ole Miss set to get a crack at the priority target.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have set the stage for a pivotal June 5 weekend with near double-digit official visitors already confirmed to be in Oxford - including the No. 3 wide receiver in America.

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. continues his meteoric rise this offseason with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the SEC programs in pursuit.

Easter Jr. checks in as the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools pushing to flip him away from his Texas Tech commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene in the Lone Star State.

Top WRs in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings⚡️



Read: https://t.co/cVbhNrJtm4 pic.twitter.com/1P7WZt2Mpm — Rivals (@Rivals) February 25, 2026

But it's head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders that hold the verbal commitment as it currently stands after popping to the hometown program last November following time in Lubbock.

Now, Easter Jr. sits as one of the top wide receivers committed in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Texas Tech coaching staff looking to hold on.

