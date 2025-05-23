How It Happened: Ole Miss Softball Takes Down Arkansas Razorbacks 9-7 in Game 1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A relentless offensive effort led No. 17 Ole Miss softball to a 9-7 Game 1 win at the Fayetteville Super Regional over No. 4 Arkansas.
Aliyah Binford sparked the strong offensive day with a solo home run to right in the first inning, though Arkansas answered with three in the bottom half.
In the second, Taylor Roman drove in Ashton Lansdell and Mackenzie Pickens with a two-RBI double to knot the game at three.
The Rebels took control in the fourth after back-to-back RBI doubles by Lexie Brady and Pickens, then Lansdell launched a two-run home run to make it a 7-3 game.
Arkansas got one back in the third, but Ole Miss answered after a leadoff single by Jaden Pone, who later scored on a Brady sacrifice fly.
Lansdell then walked with the bases loaded for her third RBI and Ole Miss' ninth run.
The Razorbacks stayed in it offensively, loading the bases in the fourth and fifth, but Miali Guachino used a flyout in the fourth and strikeout in the fifth to escape the jams with just two total runs allowed.
Arkansas gave itself one last shot at a comeback win at home, placing two on with nobody out in the seventh, but Binford struck out back-to-back Razorbacks, including National Player of the Year Bri Ellis, and induced a game-ending flyout to secure the win.
Game 2 between the Rebs and Hogs is set for 8 p.m. CT on Saturday.
*This story will be updated.*
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.