Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Arkansas Razorbacks Tied to Coveted Transfer Safety

Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Ian Foster has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his services.

Foster checks in as a Top-20 safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of schools in pursuit of the Magnolia State native; including Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has trimmed his list to five schools with Arkansas Razorbacks, Oregon Ducks, Kansas State Wildcats, and Memphis Tigers joining the Ole Miss Rebels as finalists.

According to multiple reports, Foster has also locked in a visit schedule with Ole Miss set to get one this upcoming week:

Memphis: Jan. 3-4th

Kansas State: Jan. 5th

Houston: Jan. 7th

Ole Miss: Jan. 11th

Oregon: TBD

Arkansas: TBD

Foster enters the portal after earning All-Sun Belt honors as a starting safety for Southern Miss this season where he tallied 75 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, two return touchdowns and 10 pass breakups.

The Mississippi native also led the country in interception return yardage and touchdowns after a stellar campaign in 2025.

Now, the former Marshall signee - who transferred to Southern Miss after Charles Huff made the move as well - will have two seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Ole Miss in the race alongside multiple premier programs.

Ole Miss is on a heater to open the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program landing four commitments across a 24-hour stretch this weekend - including Florida defensive back Sharif Denson.

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

Denson has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Now, he makes his move to Oxford with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the defensive backfield for Golding and Co. as the roster gets rebuilt this month.

