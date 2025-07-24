Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Golfers Receive PGA Tour University Preseason Honors
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR University has released its Preseason Ranking in advance of the 2025-26 college golf season, and four Rebels sit inside the top 25.
Reigning NCAA individual champion Michael La Sasso sits at No. 3, followed by the trio of Tom Fischer (No. 16), Cameron Tankersley (No. 17) and Cohen Trolio (No. 25).
Ole Miss leads all schools with four players in the top 25.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers.
Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men's team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the 2026 NCAA Championship.
The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking next June will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-10 will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026 and players Nos. 11-25 will earn exempt membership for PGA TOUR Americas Segment II in 2026.
Finishers Nos. 2-5 will be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, while Nos. 6-25 will be exempt into Second Stage.
In the first five years of PGA TOUR University, 104 players from 47 schools have earned performance benefits, and 25 alumni have combined for 39 professional victories.
Eight PGA TOUR University alumni are currently ranked in the top 100 of the OWGR.
Introduced in 2020, PGA TOUR University identifies the best players in collegiate golf and provides membership opportunities on PGA TOUR-affiliated tours.
PGA TOUR University alumni have won 39 professional events, and 18 alumni earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2025 season.
