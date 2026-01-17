Vijay Singh, 62, Makes Cut at the Sony Open, Beating Some of the World's Best Players

Age is just a number—especially in golf.

A few weeks ago, many were surprised when 62-year-old Vijay Singh exercised his career money exemption, making him eligible for full field events in the 2026 PGA Tour season.

But at the Sony Open in Hawaii , the 34-time Tour winner backed up his decision, making the cut at 2 under par, shooting 68-70.

Through 36 holes at Waialae Country Club, Singh sits T47, seven strokes off a five-way tie for the lead, held by defending champion Nick Taylor, along with Davis Riley, Kevin Roy, S.H. Kim and Adrien Dumont de Chassart.

Vijay Singh, 62, has made the cut @SonyOpenHawaii in a *fourth* different decade 😮



He's the oldest to make a cut on TOUR since Fred Couples at the 2023 Masters. pic.twitter.com/tlRafWHPxm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2026

However, Singh, who hasn’t played a non-major PGA Tour event since 2021 and last competed on Tour full-time in 2017, beat several of the world’s top players, such as Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Aaron Rai.

Singh, a native of Fiji, is the oldest player to secure a weekend tee time in a Tour-sanctioned start since Fred Couples, then 63 years old, at the 2023 Masters. Singh’s most recent made cut came at the 2020 Memorial. Jay Haas holds the record, making the cut with his son, Bill, at the 2022 Zurich Classic at the age of 68.

The three-time major champion has collected $71 million in career earnings (sixth all-time) throughout a career that began in 1992.

He mostly competes on the PGA Tour Champions, where he’s a five-time winner. But maybe Singh’s magic in Hawaii inspires him to add more starts against the young guns to his 2026 schedule.