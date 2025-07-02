Oklahoma Sooners Softball Lands Commitment From Coveted Ole Miss Rebels Transfer
The Ole Miss Rebels enjoyed an impressive 2025 season in Oxford after the program punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Led by multiple dynamic weapons, the program shined in postseason play after navigating a historic year.
Following the season, the Rebels saw Freshman All-American pitcher Miali Guachino enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Pala (Calif.) native became a stalwart for the Rebel rotation, going 16-11 with a 3.44 ERA over a team-high 146.2 innings pitched during her lone season with the program.
Guachino struck out 172 batters and held opponents to a .223 batting average.
Her 172 strikeouts ranked 30th in the nation and third among all freshmen nationally, trailing only Ella Harrison (Rutgers – 213) and Shelby Schultz (Tarleton State – 173).
Additionally, her strikeout total is the third-most by a Rebel in a single season and are the most by any Rebel since Mary Jane Callahan (177) in 2004.
Guachino delivered in several key moments throughout the regular season and postseason, including a save in each of the Rebels two regional wins at No. 12 Arizona.
Now, Guachino has revealed where she will suit up for the 2026 season after revealing a commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday.
It's a significant development across the Southeastern Conference softball scene with the talented freshman joining the powerhouse program after only one season in Oxford.
Oklahoma has also landed coveted LSU Tigers pitcher Sydney Berzon with the veteran arm making her way to Norman (Okla.) as the rich get richer via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
