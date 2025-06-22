Ole Miss Rebels Golfer, North Carolina Native Earns Team USA Invite for Walker Cup
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s golfer Michael La Sasso will represent Team USA at the 2025 Walker Cup, the USGA announced this week.
La Sasso along with Jackson Koivan and Ben James earned places as the top Americans in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
They will compete against Great Britain and Ireland in the 50th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 6-7 at the Cypress Point Club, in Pebble Beach, California.
The Walker Cup Match is a 10-man amateur team competition between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland. Cypress Point Club previously hosted the 1981 Walker Cup, when the USA defeated GB&I, 15-9, led by Corey Pavin, Jay Sigel and Hal Sutton.
La Sasso joins Braden Thornberry becoming the second Ole Miss Rebel to earn a Walker Cup spot for the United States squad.
The Raleigh, North Carolina native claimed three tournament titles in his All-American 2024-25 campaign and led the squad with a 69.48 stroke average, marking the lowest in program history.
He became the second Rebel to claim an Individual National Championship, joining Thornberry who also won it all during the 2017 season.
