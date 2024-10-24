Ole Miss Rebels Men's Golf Earns First No. 1 Ranking in Program History
On the tail end of a phenomenal fall season, the Ole Miss Rebels men's golf team earned the No. 1 spot on Scoreboard Powered by Clippd National Collegiate Golf Rankings for the first time in program history.
Ole Miss men's golf has put together a very well-rounded squad for the 2024 season, winning their final two tournaments of the year.
The Rebels opened their fall slate with a second-place finish at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and a top-15 finish at the Valero Texas Collegiate. Ole Miss would go on to win the Hamptons Intercollegiate Tournament and the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in the month of October.
Leading the charge has been junior Michael La Sasso, who has an average of 69.33 per round and is coming off an individual title at the Hamptons Intercollegiate Tournament where the team earned a 20-stroke victory.
La Sasso is one of one of four golfers averaging a score of 70 or lower, joined by Kyle Meeks who is coming off a career-low score of 65 in his latest round, Cameron Tankersley and Cohen Trolio. These four golfers put together a solid fall slate with three top-10 finishes apiece and helped the Rebels as a whole make the push to their No. 1 ranking.
Ole Miss will return to play in the spring beginning at the Thomas Sharkey Invitational Feb. 1 in Statesboro, Georgia. The Rebels look to continue their dominant streak and have hopes of putting up the best numbers in program history and join the other powerhouse sports on campus.