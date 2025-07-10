Ole Miss Rebels Softball Adds Highly-Touted Oklahoma State Transfer to 2026 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have bolstered the rotation, inking transfer Kyra Aycock to join the program next season.
Aycock joins the Rebels after three seasons at Oklahoma State and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Newnan, Ga., Aycock brings vast Women's College World Series and postseason experience following her career at Oklahoma State.
Aycock holds a career record of 16-6 and a 3.31 ERA (192.2 IP), throwing eight complete games and five shutouts, while tallying 124 strikeouts.
Aycock pitched for the Cowgirls in the 2023 Women's College World Series and has been a key contributor in each postseason run by Oklahoma State.
Named to the 2023 Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Aycock has also earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Spring Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in her career.
Her most notable performance came after 6.1 scoreless innings against No. 1 Oklahoma on May 6, 2023.
Aycock joins a dynamic transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State) and Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State).
Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels this fall, as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.