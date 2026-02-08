Ole Miss Rebels Softball's Surge Leads To 10-1 Win Over CSUN at Easton Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Ole Miss softball offense surged to lead the Rebels to a comfortable, 10-1 win in six innings over CSUN on the final day of the Easton Classic at Anderson Family Field.

The Rebels (3-2, 0-0 SEC) were powered by huge days from Persy Llamas and Cassie Reasner, who each recorded a home run and five and four RBI apiece. Kyra Aycock delivered a gem in the circle, allowing just one run over six innings against the Matadors (1-2, 0-0 Big West).

Ole Miss recorded 40 runs over five games this week, good for the most runs through the first five games of the season in program history.

Despite the Matadors striking for an early run, the Rebels were not deterred and followed a similar path as the first matchup with CSUN by striking the second time through the order.

The Rebels put pressure on CSUN in the third inning, with singles from Tenly Grisham, Taylor Malvin and Mackenzie Pickens. Ultimately, the Rebels were able to tie the game when Malvin came home on a wild pitch.

After two strikeouts from Aycock in the bottom half of the frame, the Rebels took the lead for good, thanks to a solo home run from Reasner, making it 2-1.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Softball.

In the fifth inning, the Rebels put the game on ice. Malvin led off the frame with a single and Mackenzie Pickens drew a hit by pitch to set up Llamas. The sophomore blasted her first home run of the season to drive in three and increase the lead to 5-1.

A fourth consecutive scoreless frame from Aycock set up a chance to end the game early in the sixth inning. A two out rally started with a Grisham walk, Malvin single and Pickens hit by pitch to load the bases for Llamas. Llamas tacked on two more RBI with a single to reach five on the day and put the Rebels up 7-1. Izzy Rettiger came on to pinch run for Llamas and stole second base, before Laylonna Applin added a walk to reload the bases. Reasner was next up and promptly put the run rule in effect with a bases clearing double to make it 10-1.

Aycock would finish off the complete game with her fourth strikeout of the day, stifling any Matador response.

The Rebels are back in action on Thursday, as they travel to Lafayette, La., for the Ragin' Cajuns Invitational. The Rebels open with a doubleheader against McNeese at 3 and 5 p.m. CT.

