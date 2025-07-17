Ole Miss Rebels Track and Field Member Named Second-Team Academic All-American
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss track & field senior Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley has been named a second-team member of the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-America team, as announced by CSC on Wednesday morning.
Atkinstall-Daley recently concluded both his academic and athletic careers at Ole Miss, graduating with a 3.91 GPA in law studies while also finishing as one of the better triple jumpers in program history.
The Spanish Town, Jamaica native and three-time member of both the CSC Academic All-District team and the USTFCCCA All-Academic team finished his Rebel career ranked 10th all-time at Ole Miss outdoors and 11th indoors in the triple jump.
This past season, Atkinstall-Daley was also a crucial member of the best Rebel men's 4x100-meter relay squad in program history, running leadoff on the foursome that broke the Ole Miss record at 39.11 and earned second-team All-America honors at the national meet.
Atkinstall-Daley also has an impressive record of service in the Oxford community, twice earning a spot on the SEC Community Service Team while also winning the 2025 SEC Community Service Award and earning a spot on the 2025 Spring Allstate NACDA Good Works Team.
