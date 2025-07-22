Ole Miss Rebels Women's Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Honors for 27th Time
TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss women's tennis has earned ITA All-Academic Team honors for the 27th time in the last 29 years, while seven Rebels were recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes, the association announced Monday.
The Rebels are among 222 programs to receive the award in 2025. To qualify as an ITA All-Academic Team, a program must have at least a 3.2 grade point average across the previous academic year.
Seven Rebels achieved ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average during the 2024-25 academic year.
The Rebels tied for their second-most individual accolades in program history, with seven being the most recognized since 2021. A total of 1,462 Division I women's tennis student-athletes were recognized by the ITA this season.
For the second time in her career, Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher was recognized as an ITA Scholar-Athlete. Ludmila Kareisová, Emma Kette, Rachel Krzyzak, Lucie Petruzelova, Alice Soulié and Emily Welker each earned a spot for the first time in their respective careers, with Kette, Soulié and Welker each achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
Ole Miss Women's Tennis ITA Scholar Athletes (7):
Ludmila Kareisová
Emma Kette
Rachel Krzyzak
Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher
Lucie Petruzelova
Alice Soulié
Emily Welker
