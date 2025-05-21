Ole Miss Reveals First-Ever Celebrity Softball Game Coming This Summer
OXFORD, Miss. – In the first of several summer initiatives supporting The Grove Collective, a host of Rebel coaches and greats, including Lane Kiffin, Dexter McCluster and Marshall Henderson, will compete in the Ole Miss Celebrity Softball Game, presented by RiverLand Roofing, on Thursday evening, June 5.
The squads will consist of a number of notable former student-athletes, including Donte Moncrief, Terence Davis, Kaitlin Lee, Will Allen and others.
Ole Miss basketball coaches Chris Beard and Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter and other coaches and staff will also join the competition.
The inaugural event will take place at the new Ole Miss Softball Stadium and begin with a home run derby, presented by Funkys, at 5 p.m., followed by first pitch of the game at 6 p.m.
At the conclusion of festivities, fans can take part in a 30-minute autograph/photo session with select players.
Tickets are available at TheGroveCollective.com and are discounted thanks to attendance sponsors Home2 Suites by Hilton Oxford and Hilton Garden Inn Tupelo.
Additionally, for every ticket purchased, those partners will donate $2 directly to The Grove Collective.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on game day. In addition, the event will be streamed on OleMissSports.com.
Title sponsors for the teams are BlueSky and Meridian Waste, and the complete rosters will be announced in the weeks leading up to the game.
"We're thrilled to launch events such as this that not only create lasting memories for fans but benefit The Grove Collective," Carter said.
"The event also provides a special chance to welcome home some great Rebels of the past, and I'm looking forward to joining them on the field for a fun and meaningful night.
"We will continue to seek opportunities to collaborate with The Grove Collective while engaging Rebel Nation in new and exciting ways."
"We are excited to kick off a summer of giving opportunities with best in class events like this which highlight the coordination and alignment between The Grove Collective and our university partners," said Walker Jones, Executive Director of The Grove Collective.
"We look forward to seeing our fans engage with current and former athletes throughout the summer as we continue to lead in the world of name, image and likeness"
The official collective of Ole Miss Athletics, The Grove Collective, has experienced remarkable growth since its launch in early 2022 and is ranked among the industry's top 10 collectives.
More than 300 Rebel student-athletes, spanning every Ole Miss team, receive support from the Collective and its 80+ corporate sponsors and 5,000+ active monthly subscribers.
