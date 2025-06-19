Ole Miss Softball Officially Signs Coveted SEC Transfer Cassie Reasner to Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have made a splash in the transfer portal, signing infielder Cassie Reasner as a transfer from Kentucky.
Reasner joins the Rebels after two seasons with the Wildcats and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Harvest, Ala., Reasner adds a prolific bat to the 2026 Rebels lineup.
A career .267 hitter, Reasner broke out in 2025, hitting .289 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI over 58 games and 56 starts, while slugging .509.
Reasner was particularly impactful in SEC play, launching five of her 10 home runs in conference play.
Reasner took home Softball America Star of the Week and SEC Player of the Week honors this season, following a dominant series against Missouri where she hit three home runs.
In addition to her regular season work, Reasner hit .417 for the Wildcats in the Clemson Regional, headlined by a three-hit game in the win over USC Upstate.
Reasner joins a class of six impact freshmen in 2026 and an infield that returns All-Region honorees Persy Llamas and Mackenzie Pickens, as the Rebels will build upon the program's first trip to the Women's College World Series.
