Ole Miss Football Lands Former Oklahoma Sooners, Kentucky Wildcats Staffer

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding's staff in Oxford continues taking shape after adding another critical component on Sunday evening in L'Damian Washington.

The Kentucky Wildcats wide receivers coach will make his way to the Magnolia State with Golding and Co. pulling off the impressive hire over multiple potential suitors - including the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Washington just wrapped up his first season in Lexington on Mark Stoops' staff, but with a coaching change at Kentucky, new shot-caller Will Stein opted to not retain the tenacious recruiter and receivers coach.

Prior to his stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, Washington spent time with the South Florida Bulls and Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, he joins Golding's first staff in Oxford as the dominos continue falling in the program's favor this month with another impressive SEC hire.

Welcome to Oxford @DrWashington_‼️



Ole Miss officially hires L'Damian Washington as Wide Receivers Coach.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/feBkVjWElN — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2025

“Fit. What does this receiver room need? Right now, we need to bring in hard, good working kids that have a mentality that no matter what they gonna come and put their head down and go to work,” Washington told Kentucky media last year. “We have to be blue collar. We have to be gritty.

“Usually receivers are the swag and all this. Cool. That’s part of it, but no, that’s not No. 1, 2, or 3 for me. You have to know that we’re going to do the dirty work and bring a blue collar approach,” Washington said. “That’s who I am. We’re going to be mentally tougher than anybody else.”

The Kentucky Wildcats Bio:

Washington, 33, came to the Bluegrass after two seasons (2023-24) as the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator under head coach Alex Golesh at USF. He was the wide receivers coach in 2023 before adding pass game coordinator to his title in 2024.

The Bulls recently earned their 12th bowl appearance, finishing the 2024 regular season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference. They will face San Jose State in The Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24.

In his first season at USF in 2023, Washington helped the Bulls produce 12 team and 16 individual records, capping the biggest turnaround in program history (a six-win improvement) with a 45-0 rout of Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Bulls ranked 17th nationally in total offense (451.6 yards per game) and tallied 5,871 yards, the third-best mark in program history.

Washington spent the 2022 season at Oklahoma under head coach Brent Venables. He worked with an offense that produced 32.9 points per game and averaged 8.14 yards per passing attempt.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: