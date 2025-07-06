Ole Miss Softball Officially Signs Division II All-American Slugger to 2026 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have signed a Division II All-American in the transfer portal, inking Laylonna Applin to the 2026 roster.
Applin joins the Rebels after two seasons at Angelo State and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Stamford, Texas, Applin heads to the Division I level after dominating in Division II. Applin was named an NFCA First Team All-American and a D2CCA Third Team All-American in 2025, while also taking home All-LSC and All-South Central Region honors.
hit a blistering .412 with 14 home runs, 39 extra-base hits and 66 RBI, while stealing 17 bases and tallying a 1.293 OPS.
Applin helped lead the Rambelles to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, including the regional final in 2025.
The Rambelles finished 47-14 overall behind the steady play of Applin at shortstop.
Applin has added numerous awards in her career, including All-LSC Third Team honors as a freshman and NFCA/Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 4, 2025.
Over her career, Applin has hit .360 with 20 home runs, 94 RBI and 129 hits, while adding 27 stolen bases and striking out just 27 times over two seasons.
Applin finishes her tenure at Angelo State fourth all-time in slugging (.645), tied for fourth in triples (nine) and eighth in batting average.
Applin joins fellow transfers Cassie Reasner (Kentucky) and Hope Jenkins (UConn), as well as six incoming freshmen as the Rebels seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
