Ole Miss Softball Officially Signs Impactful UCONN Huskies Transfer Pitcher
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have added another impact transfer, inking two-way player Hope Jenkins to the 2026 roster.
Jenkins joins the Rebels after three seasons at UConn and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Folsom, Calif., Jenkins has shined in the circle and at the plate in her time at UConn. Jenkins holds a career record of 28-9 in the circle, while tallying a 3.50 ERA (282.1 IP).
Jenkins has been adept at missing bats, tallying 213 strikeouts in her career and immediately becomes the most experience pitcher on the roster, having most recently tallied four scoreless innings of relief against LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional this season.
At the plate, Jenkins has also delivered and holds a career batting average of .279, while tallying 14 home runs and 67 RBI over 134 games played.
Jenkins recorded her 100th collegiate hit against Boston College late this past season and has also recorded 25 doubles.
Jenkins is a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Week and one-time Big East Player of the Week, who has also been tabbed to the Big East Honor Roll.
The Rebels coaching staff has shined in developing two-way players, as Aliyah Binford crushed her previous career-highs with 12 home runs, 55 RBI and 65 hits en route to All-South Region honors, while dominating in the circle down the stretch, with 11 innings and no earned runs allowed in the Women's College World Series to earn All-Tournament Team honors.
Jenkins joins fellow transfer Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), as well as six incoming freshmen as the Rebels seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
