Ole Miss Football Expected to Target Coveted LSU Tigers Running Back Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program eyeing reinforcements on both sides of the ball.

Once Golding and Co. captured a Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night, the coaching staff shifted focus towards preparing for the Jan. 2 Transfer Portal window with priority targets emerging.

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday morning after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman last fall.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Texas totaled 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns. Durham also logged 28 receptions for 260 yards and 2 additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with 3 touchdowns as a sophomore where he will now depart the program with two seasons of eligibility.

But with the news of Berry revealing intentions of returning, Durham will now enter the free agent market.

Sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI to expect the Ole Miss Rebels to be in play here for Durham as he officially enters the Transfer Portal.

Golding and the Rebels officially hired LSU Tigers running backs coach/associate head coach Frank Wilson to the same role in December where his relationship with Durham will be key.

Ole Miss has also revealed multiple priority targets on defense with a visitor expected in town this weekend.

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes will take a trip to Oxford on Sunday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his process intensifies, according to On3 Sports.

Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.

Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.

