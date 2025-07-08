Ole Miss Softball's Aliyah Binford Heading to the Professional Ranks After New Deal
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss softball graduate Aliyah Binford has joined the professional softball ranks, signing with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Blaze.
Binford was selected from the reserve athlete pool on Thursday and joins the Blaze midway through the 2025 AUSL season.
The Blaze next take the field on Monday, July 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT against the Talons.
Binford concluded a sensational collegiate career in her lone season with the Rebels, helping lead the program to its first ever Women’s College World Series.
Binford was named an NFCA All-South Region honoree and was tabbed to the WCWS All-Tournament Team for her efforts.
During the 2025 campaign, the two-way star hit .320 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 55 RBI, while going 11-5 with a 3.26 ERA (122.1 IP), striking out 88 and tallying eight complete games and four saves. Binford set the single season RBI and total bases records at Ole Miss.
Binford joins an exclusive list of Rebels to reach the professional softball ranks, joining RT Cantillo and Madi Osias in National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), Kylan Becker and Brittany Finney with Scrap Yard Fast Pitch and Mikayla Allee with Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF).
The Blaze and Talons face off on Monday, July 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT at The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill. The Blaze will also compete later on this month in both Seattle, Wash., and Salt Lake City, Utah.
