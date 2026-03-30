Ole Miss Tennis Pulls Off Massive Sweep Over Alabama Crimson Tide Amid Hot Streak
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 27 Ole Miss men's tennis team pulled off a 7-0 sweep against No. 49 Alabama on Sunday afternoon at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.
As Ole Miss (16-6, 4-6 SEC) was up 3-0 in the match, freshman Pietro Pamapnin was matched up against No. 109 Andrii Zimnokh. After winning the first set, 6-2, Pampanin wasted no time in the second set as he won 6-2 again to clinch the match for the Rebels.
Ole Miss started things off by winning the doubles point as Isac Stromberg and Kai Milburn defeated Alabama's (9-13, 3-8 SEC) No. 33 duo of Andrii Zimnokh and Vit Kalina, 6-4. Soon after, Matthieu Chambonniere and Benjamin Martin delivered the clinching match for doubles after defeating Jacob Olar and Brendan Loh, 6-3.
Ole Miss would continue its dominance in singles as Vlado Jankanj secured the first singles court after defeating Jacob Olar, 6-1, 6-0. Senior Noah Schlagenhauf would then defeat Yoshka Sborowsky, 6-4, 6-0, to set up Pampanin for the clinching point.
The remaining three singles courts were played out with No. 77 Stefano D'Agostino securing a ranked win against No. 79 Vit Kalina, 6-2, 6-2. Next came Loan Lestir, whose match turned into a marathon as he won two tiebreaker sets against Hazratwala 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3).
Chambonniere would cap off the Rebels' day with a ranked win against No. 94 Matic Kriznik, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.
The Rebels will return to Oxford, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 2, to take on No. 3 Texas. First serve is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Salloum Tennis Center.
Doubles Results
1. Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) def. #33 Andrii Zimnokh/Vit Kalina (ALA) 6-4
2. Rohan Hazratwala/Matic Kriznik (ALA) vs. #85 Stefano D'Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM) 2-5, unfinished
3. M. Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Jacob Olar/Brendan Loh (ALA) 6-3
Singles Results
1. #77 Stefano D'Agostino (OM) def. #79 Vit Kalina (ALA) 6-2, 6-2
2. M. Chambonniere (OM) def. #94 Matic Kriznik (ALA) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6
3. Pietro Pampanin (OM) def. #109 Andrii Zimnokh (ALA) 6-2, 6-2
4. Vlado Jankanj (OM) def. Jacob Olar (ALA) 6-1, 6-0
5. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Yoshka Sborowsky (ALA) 6-4, 6-0
6. Loan Lestir (OM) def. Rohan Hazratwala (ALA) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3)
Order of finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (4, 5, 3, 1, 6, 2)
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20