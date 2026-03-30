Ole Miss Tennis Pulls Off Massive Sweep Over Alabama Crimson Tide Amid Hot Streak

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 27 Ole Miss men's tennis team pulled off a 7-0 sweep against No. 49 Alabama on Sunday afternoon at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

As Ole Miss (16-6, 4-6 SEC) was up 3-0 in the match, freshman Pietro Pamapnin was matched up against No. 109 Andrii Zimnokh. After winning the first set, 6-2, Pampanin wasted no time in the second set as he won 6-2 again to clinch the match for the Rebels.

Ole Miss started things off by winning the doubles point as Isac Stromberg and Kai Milburn defeated Alabama's (9-13, 3-8 SEC) No. 33 duo of Andrii Zimnokh and Vit Kalina, 6-4. Soon after, Matthieu Chambonniere and Benjamin Martin delivered the clinching match for doubles after defeating Jacob Olar and Brendan Loh, 6-3.

Ole Miss would continue its dominance in singles as Vlado Jankanj secured the first singles court after defeating Jacob Olar, 6-1, 6-0. Senior Noah Schlagenhauf would then defeat Yoshka Sborowsky, 6-4, 6-0, to set up Pampanin for the clinching point.

The remaining three singles courts were played out with No. 77 Stefano D'Agostino securing a ranked win against No. 79 Vit Kalina, 6-2, 6-2. Next came Loan Lestir, whose match turned into a marathon as he won two tiebreaker sets against Hazratwala 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3).

Chambonniere would cap off the Rebels' day with a ranked win against No. 94 Matic Kriznik, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.

The Rebels will return to Oxford, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 2, to take on No. 3 Texas. First serve is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Salloum Tennis Center.

Doubles Results

1. Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) def. #33 Andrii Zimnokh/Vit Kalina (ALA) 6-4

2. Rohan Hazratwala/Matic Kriznik (ALA) vs. #85 Stefano D'Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM) 2-5, unfinished

3. M. Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Jacob Olar/Brendan Loh (ALA) 6-3

Singles Results

1. #77 Stefano D'Agostino (OM) def. #79 Vit Kalina (ALA) 6-2, 6-2

2. M. Chambonniere (OM) def. #94 Matic Kriznik (ALA) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6

3. Pietro Pampanin (OM) def. #109 Andrii Zimnokh (ALA) 6-2, 6-2

4. Vlado Jankanj (OM) def. Jacob Olar (ALA) 6-1, 6-0

5. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Yoshka Sborowsky (ALA) 6-4, 6-0

6. Loan Lestir (OM) def. Rohan Hazratwala (ALA) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3)

Order of finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (4, 5, 3, 1, 6, 2)

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