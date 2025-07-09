Ole Miss Volleyball Lands Rebel on 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team as Expectations Rise
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss volleyball setter Mokihana Tufono has been tabbed to the All-SEC Preseason Team, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled on Tuesday.
Tufono was named as one of 15 student-athletes from nine different SEC programs and earns the first preseason honor of her career.
Additionally, Tufono was one of two setters named to the list, joining Tennessee's Caroline Kerr.
The Rebels were also picked to finish 10th in the now 16-team SEC preseason poll with 97 points, standing just one point behind ninth-place Georgia. Kentucky was selected as the preseason favorite.
The Aiea, Hawaii, native turned in a dominant first season in Oxford, where she finished second in the SEC with 1,173 assists, while adding 286 digs, 60 blocks, 43 kills and 21 service aces.
Tufono earned AVCA All-South Region honors and recorded an NCAA program-record 59 assists in the NCAA Tournament win over No. 21 Florida State.
Tufono and the Rebels are set to open the 2025 regular season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Arkansas State in Atlanta, Ga., on the campus of Georgia Tech.
2025 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
1. Kentucky – 218 (9)
2. Texas – 216 (6)
3. Texas A&M – 195 (1)
4. Missouri – 182
5. Florida – 169
6. Tennessee – 149
7. Oklahoma – 143
8. LSU – 115
9. Georgia – 98
10. Ole Miss – 97
11. Arkansas – 80
12. Vanderbilt – 77
13. Auburn – 76
14. South Carolina – 42
15. Mississippi State – 38
16. Alabama – 25
2025 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team
Jaela Auguste, Florida
Brooke Bultema, Kentucky
Brooklyn Deleye, Kentucky
Eva Hudson, Kentucky
Molly Tuzzo, Kentucky
Jurnee Robinson, LSU
Nia Washington, LSU
Mokihana Tufono, Ole Miss
Maya Sands, Missouri
Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
Emma Halter, Texas
Torrey Stafford, Texas
Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M
Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M
