Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit Receives Lofty Praise From Major Evaluator

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his development with as he gears up for his senior campaign this fall.

Croucher checks in as the No. 4 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with his recruiting ranking skyrocketing in the recent update after cruising from the No. 130 overall prospect to No. 50.

Following a dominant junior campaign, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder made the move to Tennessee powerhouse, Baylor School, where he's now preparing for his final year on the prep scene with expectations rising.

Croucher revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall with the Oxford community welcoming the elite quarterback with open arms - ultimately choosing the SEC program over Oregon down the stretch.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted passers in the 2027 cycle at this point with live, loose arm at 6’4, 200. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/tmipb7YlMo pic.twitter.com/l1DkDgL9Pf — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) February 24, 2026

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, as he gears up for his senior campaign, Croucher has seen his status skyrocket in the recruiting rankings with Rivals moving him to the No. 4 rated quarterback in America.

The Evaluation via Rivals: "A three-sport athlete, Croucher has focused his attention on football and moved this offseason to play for Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School after he spent the last two seasons at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

"As a junior for Cheshire, Croucher played nine games and threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions but looked to the Baylor School for an opportunity to fully showcase his talent. And there’s plenty of it.

"The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was another big rankings mover this offseason, and the Rebels are trying to hold off Georgia, Kentucky and a handful of others looking to flip him."

Now, as the coveted signal-caller prepares for his final season of prep ball, all eyes are on Croucher with the Ole Miss commitment quickly gaining national attention.

