Ole Miss Volleyball Officially Signs Coveted Transfer Aniya Lewis to 2025 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program and head coach Bre Henry has added another dynamic hitter in the transfer portal, signing Aniya Lewis as a transfer.
Lewis joins the Rebels following her first season of collegiate action at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, Ill., and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Lewis joins an impactful group of transfers for the 2025 season, alongside Gabi Placide (Northern Colorado), Jordyn Towns (Alabama) and Vivianna Samaniego (Cal State Bakersfield).
An outside hitter from Kankakee, Ill., Lewis quickly emerged as one of the top hitters in the NJCAA Division II ranks, ranking second in the NJCAA in kills per set with 5.12.
Lewis tallied 353 kills, hitting .295 with 45 total blocks, while tallying 397.5 points over 29 matches and 69 sets played.
Lewis is a gifted athlete, having a standout athletic career in high school as well, where she was an All-Conference and regional champion in volleyball and graduated summa cum laude.
Additionally, Lewis is a two-time state champion and All-American in track & field and an All-Conference Special Mention and regional champion in basketball.
The Rebels are set to open the 2025 regular season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Arkansas State in Atlanta, Ga., on the campus of Georgia Tech.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.