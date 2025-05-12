Ole Miss Softball Earns Bid to NCAA Tournament, Heading to Tucson Regional
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 18 Ole Miss softball program has been selected to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as the Rebels will head west to compete in the Tucson Regional.
The Rebels will compete in the Tucson Regional alongside hosts No. 13 seed Arizona, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara.
The Rebels will open on Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. CT against Grand Canyon. The game will televised on ESPNU.
The Rebels will match up for just the second time against Grand Canyon, after defeating the Lopes, 9-5, in the 2022 Los Angeles Regional at UCLA.
Ole Miss has now qualified for eight consecutive NCAA Tournaments (excluding the shortened COVID-19 season), including all five seasons under head coach Jamie Trachsel.
The Rebels are seeking their first NCAA Super Regional appearance since 2019.
It's not the first time the Rebels have competed in Tucson for the NCAA Tournament, as the Rebels also competed there in 2021, where they earned a pair of victories over Villanova.
The Rebels have turned in a highly successful campaign in 2025, reaching the quarterfinal final of the SEC Tournament and finishing 37-17.
The Rebels have earned several standout victories, including a win over No. 1 Tennessee, a series win over No. 10 Arkansas and two victories over No. 6/4 Florida, with the latter coming in extra innings at the SEC Tournament.
More information on the regional will be made available closer to the start of competition.
